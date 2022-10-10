Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell -62.82% so far this year. What now?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] closed the trading session at $3.09 on 10/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.07, while the highest price level was $3.25. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Circularis to Strengthen Capabilities in Cell and Gene Therapy.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the tuck-in acquisition of Circularis, a biotechnology company with a proprietary circular RNA and promoter screening platform. When circularized, RNA is much longer-lived in cells, improving its robustness as a potential therapeutic modality. The Circularis platform also allows ultra-high-throughput screening of promoters and other enhancers. Ginkgo is excited to welcome the Circularis team and platform to enable new solutions across bioproduction, RNA therapeutics, cell therapy, and gene therapy partnerships.

In recent years, Ginkgo has significantly expanded its work in cell and gene therapy, including a program to improve adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing in partnership with Biogen, and a program to develop AAV capsids with altered tropism and immunogenicity in partnership with Selecta Biosciences. The field of nucleic acid therapeutics is a promising novel therapeutic modality, and Ginkgo has worked on programs across the space, including with Moderna and Aldevron, and is actively engaged in improving circular RNA efficacy and manufacturing yields.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.82 percent and weekly performance of -0.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.13M shares, DNA reached to a volume of 20978085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $7.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

DNA stock trade performance evaluation

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.99 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.82 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -582.43 and a Gross Margin at +53.93. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.62.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,425 million, or 77.70% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 205,327,786, which is approximately 22.399% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 87,358,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.94 million in DNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $268.01 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 195.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 233,026,604 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 112,909,733 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 439,010,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 784,946,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,652,503 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 17,262,886 shares during the same period.