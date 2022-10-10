FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Revenue clocked in at $105.20 million, down -40.19% YTD: What’s Next?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.89% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.80%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that FuelCell Energy Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights(All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted).

Over the last 12 months, FCEL stock dropped by -51.10%. The one-year FuelCell Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.95. The average equity rating for FCEL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.33 billion, with 405.56 million shares outstanding and 404.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.52M shares, FCEL stock reached a trading volume of 10533879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $4.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on FCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.80. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by -18.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.05 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.51 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.05 and a Gross Margin at -15.25. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.45.

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $521 million, or 43.30% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,598,656, which is approximately 12.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,339,486 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.58 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $32.93 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 16.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 28,606,765 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 12,473,457 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 126,555,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,635,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,635,623 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,926,244 shares during the same period.