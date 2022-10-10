For Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], Analyst sees a rise to $48. What next?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] slipped around -0.45 points on Friday, while shares priced at $41.79 at the close of the session, down -1.07%. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Wells Fargo, Elevate Team Up To Boost Access To Clean, Affordable Energy and Jobs.

As climate change accelerates, underserved communities and people of color are increasingly vulnerable to higher energy burdens, unhealthy air quality, and extreme weather. To help address this gap, the Wells Fargo Foundation and Elevate, a climate justice nonprofit, have joined forces to provide Chicago residents with access to clean, low-cost energy and inclusive workforce development opportunities while helping to lower carbon emissions in underserved neighborhoods.

The two-year project, which is supported by $3.15 million in grant funding from the Wells Fargo Foundation, will support the decarbonization of approximately 100 homes for people with lower incomes, including energy efficiency improvements and solar installation. In addition to reducing emissions, these home upgrades help families save money on utility costs and make their homes more comfortable and resilient to severe weather. The effort will also expand access to Elevate’s Contractor Accelerator, which connects women and contractors of color with the training and resources needed to take on clean energy projects as a way to grow their business.

Wells Fargo & Company stock is now -12.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WFC Stock saw the intraday high of $42.12 and lowest of $41.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.30, which means current price is +14.37% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.25M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 17180406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $52.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on WFC stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 50 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 94.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 37.58.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.54, while it was recorded at 42.49 for the last single week of trading, and 46.70 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.99. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 6.75%.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $115,886 million, or 74.00% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 322,901,332, which is approximately 0.076% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,334,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.13 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.48 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly -2.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 843 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 157,778,056 shares. Additionally, 1,057 investors decreased positions by around 145,618,172 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 2,469,652,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,773,048,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,497,418 shares, while 208 institutional investors sold positions of 9,477,428 shares during the same period.