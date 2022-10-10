For Neogen Corporation [NEOG], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Neogen Corporation [NASDAQ: NEOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.23%. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Neogen® Launches New Genomic Management Technology.

Encompass™ platform advances how beef and dairy producers are able to sort and apply genomic data to herd selection and management.

Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has launched the new Encompass™ platform for bovine genomic results management and visualization. This innovative new data management solution will allow Igenity customers to gain greater insight into their data and maximize the benefits of genomic testing.

Over the last 12 months, NEOG stock dropped by -70.13%. The one-year Neogen Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.6. The average equity rating for NEOG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.87 billion, with 216.11 million shares outstanding and 215.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, NEOG stock reached a trading volume of 9851328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Neogen Corporation [NEOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOG shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Neogen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Neogen Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on NEOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neogen Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

NEOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Neogen Corporation [NEOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23. With this latest performance, NEOG shares dropped by -29.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.18 for Neogen Corporation [NEOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.49, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 27.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neogen Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neogen Corporation [NEOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.12 and a Gross Margin at +46.10. Neogen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

Neogen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

NEOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogen Corporation go to 10.00%.

Neogen Corporation [NEOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,345 million, or 56.10% of NEOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEOG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,846,033, which is approximately 1.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,388,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.72 million in NEOG stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $111.28 million in NEOG stock with ownership of nearly -15.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neogen Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Neogen Corporation [NASDAQ:NEOG] by around 9,834,987 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 5,811,687 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 90,394,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,041,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEOG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,518,099 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 328,967 shares during the same period.