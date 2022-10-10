For JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], Analyst sees a rise to $120. What next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] closed the trading session at $105.98 on 10/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $105.265, while the highest price level was $107.71. The company report on October 7, 2022 that JPMorgan Chase Releases Report on its U.S. Employee Arbitration Program.

JPMorgan Chase released today a comprehensive report examining the firm’s use of arbitration for legal disputes of certain U.S. employee-related claims and the impact of binding arbitration on its workplace culture.

The report follows a successful engagement with and withdrawal of a shareholder proposal by the Nathan Cummings Foundation, which asked the firm’s Board of Directors to oversee a review of the mandatory employee arbitration program. JPMorgan Chase worked with employment law attorneys from the firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and University of Nebraska Law Professor Kristen Blankley to examine the potential benefits and drawbacks of employee arbitration; fairness and bias in arbitration; discovery in arbitration as compared to litigation; and arbitration and litigation data over the past six years, including time to resolution and outcomes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.07 percent and weekly performance of 1.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.75M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 11667602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $135.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $145 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 516.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.67, while it was recorded at 109.00 for the last single week of trading, and 129.15 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.23%.

There are presently around $215,907 million, or 70.60% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 269,621,229, which is approximately 1.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,568,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.94 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.79 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -7.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,887 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 92,619,385 shares. Additionally, 1,384 investors decreased positions by around 95,529,463 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 1,849,090,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,037,239,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,276,327 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 7,854,347 shares during the same period.