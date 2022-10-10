For B2Gold Corp. [BTG], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] traded at a low on 10/07/22, posting a -5.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.19. The company report on September 20, 2022 that B2Gold Completes Acquisition of Oklo Resources Limited and its Extensive Land Package near the Fekola Mine.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE-American: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Oklo Resources Limited (ASX: OKU) (“Oklo”). B2Gold has acquired 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares of Oklo (the “Oklo Shares”) in consideration for 0.0206 of a common share of B2Gold (each whole share, a “B2Gold Share”) and A$0.0525 in cash for each Oklo Share held. On closing, B2Gold issued 10,742,814 B2Gold Shares to Oklo shareholders, representing approximately 1% of the B2Gold Shares on an undiluted basis, and paid aggregate cash consideration of approximately A$27.4 million to Oklo shareholders.

The acquisition of Oklo provides B2Gold with an additional landholding of 1,405 km2 covering highly prospective greenstone belts in Mali, West Africa, including the Dandoko Project (550 km2), which now forms part of the Fekola Complex. The Dandoko Project is located on a subparallel, north-trending structure east of the prolific Senegal-Mali Shear Zone, approximately 25 kilometers from the Fekola Mine and approximately 25 kilometers from the Anaconda area. B2Gold is currently conducting a 2022 Mali drill program of approximately 161,000 meters with a budget of approximately US$35 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12835766 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of B2Gold Corp. stands at 4.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.50%.

The market cap for BTG stock reached $3.37 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.99M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 12835766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30.

How has BTG stock performed recently?

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.99.

Earnings analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

There are presently around $1,826 million, or 66.64% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 112,137,579, which is approximately -0.137% of the company’s market cap and around 1.13% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,043,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.86 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $115.83 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 13.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 37,698,275 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 21,987,597 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 512,702,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,387,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,163,669 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,121,734 shares during the same period.