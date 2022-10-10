Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] is 39.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.725 during the day while it closed the day at $7.46. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Results.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock has also gained 21.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPG stock has inclined by 7.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.03% and gained 39.70% year-on date.

The market cap for CPG stock reached $5.80 billion, with 571.44 million shares outstanding and 552.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.70M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 21261515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $13.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CPG stock trade performance evaluation

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.10. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 7.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.17 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.44 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +83.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.89.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,488 million, or 40.35% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 21,302,217, which is approximately -30.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP, holding 18,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.28 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $128.97 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 0.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 39,152,432 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 49,166,520 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 111,153,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,472,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,387,458 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,606,554 shares during the same period.