Credit Suisse slashes price target on Chevron Corporation [CVX] – find out why.

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] slipped around -1.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $160.03 at the close of the session, down -0.86%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Chevron, CalBio expand partnership on dairy biomethane fuel projects.

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and California Bioenergy LLC (CalBio) announced a joint investment in their second holding company to produce and market dairy biomethane as a renewable natural gas (RNG) transportation fuel in California. At signing, the holding company, CalBioGas Hilmar LLC, secured initial funding from Chevron to build infrastructure for dairy biomethane projects in California’s Merced County.

Manure storage on dairy farms results in the release of methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas. CalBio brings technology and operational experience to help dairy farmers build digesters and methane capture projects to convert this methane to a beneficial use as renewable natural gas, which is considered carbon negative on a lifecycle basis under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard. Per the agreement, Chevron will provide additional funding for as many as seven digesters and one central upgrading facility across a cluster of dairy farms in Merced County.

Chevron Corporation stock is now 36.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVX Stock saw the intraday high of $163.93 and lowest of $159.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 182.40, which means current price is +36.44% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 9956723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $180.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $183 to $167, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CVX stock performed recently?

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.39. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.22 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.52, while it was recorded at 157.87 for the last single week of trading, and 152.56 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 13.82%.

Insider trade positions for Chevron Corporation [CVX]

There are presently around $222,452 million, or 71.70% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,915,625, which is approximately -2.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 161,440,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.84 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.96 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,464 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 68,079,293 shares. Additionally, 1,387 investors decreased positions by around 53,612,867 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 1,268,372,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,390,064,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,801,737 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 2,624,787 shares during the same period.