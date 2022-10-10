Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] moved down -2.60: Why It’s Important

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] loss -2.60% on the last trading session, reaching $29.27 price per share at the time. The company report on October 7, 2022 that COMCAST OPENS NEW XFINITY STORE IN BURLINGTON.

New Retail Store Provides Convenient Location for Skagit County and Whidbey Island Resident s to Experience Xfinity and Comcast Business Products.

Comcast Corporation represents 4.46 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $132.62 billion with the latest information. CMCSA stock price has been found in the range of $29.195 to $29.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.32M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 28840289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $45.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $42, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.77 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.38, while it was recorded at 30.34 for the last single week of trading, and 42.70 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 9.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $108,431 million, or 85.60% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,080,815, which is approximately 0.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 320,503,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.38 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $6.07 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 2.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,160 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 158,275,744 shares. Additionally, 1,013 investors decreased positions by around 184,887,888 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 3,361,334,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,704,498,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,778,695 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 32,526,964 shares during the same period.