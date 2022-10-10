China Renaissance slashes price target on Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] – find out why.

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.88% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.81%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Lufax Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, LU stock dropped by -69.61%. The one-year Lufax Holding Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.72. The average equity rating for LU stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.45 billion, with 2.29 billion shares outstanding and 2.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, LU stock reached a trading volume of 13055749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6.80, while CLSA kept a Outperform rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

LU Stock Performance Analysis:

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.81. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -42.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.96 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.13 for the last 200 days.

LU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 0.10%.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $808 million, or 16.90% of LU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,330,586, which is approximately 45.179% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 39,699,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.93 million in LU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $72.83 million in LU stock with ownership of nearly 0.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 68,154,238 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 50,156,501 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 242,287,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,598,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,064,419 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,794,383 shares during the same period.