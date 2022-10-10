Barclays lifts AT&T Inc. [T] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] loss -2.48% on the last trading session, reaching $14.94 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2022 that AT&T Launches Fiber Broadband in Rural Vanderburgh County, Indiana.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

AT&T turns on new fiber network only months after signing contract, bringing fast and reliable internet service to Southwest Indiana consumers.

Just as Indiana farmers are harvesting the crops they planted in the spring, residents of Vanderburgh County are reaping the benefits of fiber-optic technology, planned and planted by AT&T* earlier this year.

AT&T Inc. represents 7.17 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $109.17 billion with the latest information. T stock price has been found in the range of $14.90 to $15.2415.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.58M shares, T reached a trading volume of 53308267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $20.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $22, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on T stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for T shares from 29 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 108.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for T stock

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -10.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.54 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.23, while it was recorded at 15.64 for the last single week of trading, and 18.78 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.85 and a Gross Margin at +39.20. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73.

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AT&T Inc. [T]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to -4.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $57,269 million, or 55.00% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 596,629,289, which is approximately 1.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 502,329,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.5 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.13 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly -1.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,324 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 309,262,229 shares. Additionally, 1,079 investors decreased positions by around 265,110,294 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 3,258,915,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,833,288,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,592,584 shares, while 215 institutional investors sold positions of 59,507,947 shares during the same period.