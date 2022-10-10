Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Revenue clocked in at $52.76 billion, down -30.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] plunged by -$0.71 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $31.24 during the day while it closed the day at $30.75. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Bank of America to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 17.

As previously announced, Bank of America will report its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, October 17. The results will be released at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

Bank of America Corporation stock has also gained 1.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAC stock has declined by -2.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.93% and lost -30.88% year-on date.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $252.79 billion, with 8.12 billion shares outstanding and 8.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.79M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 52255609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $41.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $51 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 101.37.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.43 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.68, while it was recorded at 31.52 for the last single week of trading, and 38.19 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 6.49%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $171,907 million, or 70.70% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 599,144,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.42 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.01 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,371 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 272,272,609 shares. Additionally, 1,174 investors decreased positions by around 292,522,899 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 5,025,689,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,590,484,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,665,296 shares, while 233 institutional investors sold positions of 32,091,888 shares during the same period.