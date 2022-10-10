B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Minim Inc. [MINM] – find out why.

Minim Inc. [NASDAQ: MINM] price surged by 50.94 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Motorola Network Mesh System Portfolio Expands to Target.com.

Motorola MH7602 WiFi 6 Mesh System now available to customers on leading retailer’s e-commerce platform.

A sum of 21612423 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 324.77K shares. Minim Inc. shares reached a high of $0.3945 and dropped to a low of $0.225 until finishing in the latest session at $0.32.

The one-year MINM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.0. The average equity rating for MINM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Minim Inc. [MINM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MINM shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MINM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Minim Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minim Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MINM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

MINM Stock Performance Analysis:

Minim Inc. [MINM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.38. With this latest performance, MINM shares gained by 8.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MINM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Minim Inc. [MINM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3151, while it was recorded at 0.2346 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6962 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Minim Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Minim Inc. [MINM] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.62 and a Gross Margin at +34.13. Minim Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.24.

Minim Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Minim Inc. [MINM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.90% of MINM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MINM stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 1,565,364, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 47.44% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 840,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in MINM stocks shares; and EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in MINM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Minim Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Minim Inc. [NASDAQ:MINM] by around 45,307 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 214,187 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,190,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,450,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MINM stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,808 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 60 shares during the same period.