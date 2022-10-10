Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] moved down -6.26: Why It’s Important

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.82%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Applied Materials and the Applied Materials Foundation Are Paving the Way to More Promising Futures.

Applied Materials

At Applied Materials, we believe that education inspires young minds, opens new doors and paves the way to more promising futures. Putting this philosophy into action, the company and the Applied Materials Foundation invest in efforts globally that are aimed at helping students fulfill their academic potential, regardless of their socioeconomic status, race, gender or zip code.

Over the last 12 months, AMAT stock dropped by -35.41%. The one-year Applied Materials Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.67. The average equity rating for AMAT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.81 billion, with 864.00 million shares outstanding and 857.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, AMAT stock reached a trading volume of 10027778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $128.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $160 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $160, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on AMAT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMAT shares from 158 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.12, while it was recorded at 87.12 for the last single week of trading, and 115.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.22 and a Gross Margin at +47.23. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 41.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.52. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AMAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 12.39%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54,397 million, or 79.70% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,577,072, which is approximately 0.938% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,490,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.82 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.21 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -3.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 756 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 35,481,970 shares. Additionally, 847 investors decreased positions by around 58,878,067 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 564,200,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 658,560,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,536,070 shares, while 220 institutional investors sold positions of 6,135,613 shares during the same period.