AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] Revenue clocked in at $3.89 billion, down -66.83% YTD: What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] loss -11.16% or -0.25 points to close at $1.99 with a heavy trading volume of 11492967 shares. The company report on October 6, 2022 that AMC Theatres® Reaches First-Ever Agreement With Netflix and Will Play GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY in More Than 200 U.S. AMC Locations During the Thanksgiving Holiday.

This also marks the first time a Netflix movie will play theatrically in AMC’s European cinemas through select Odeon Cinema Group’s locations in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, and Spain.

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 theatrical hit KNIVES OUT.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.13M shares, APE reached to a volume of 11492967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for APE stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.57.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.89 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.3720 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]

154 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 17,606,792 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 52,212,230 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 73,876,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,695,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,454,662 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,547,630 shares during the same period.