Waste Management Inc. [WM] Revenue clocked in at $19.03 billion, down -4.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] loss -4.34% or -7.23 points to close at $159.40 with a heavy trading volume of 3009569 shares. The company report on September 30, 2022 that WM Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call.

WM (NYSE: WM) announced that it will release third quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of the market on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Following the release, WM will host its investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET.

Listeners can access a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” from the website menu. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the call.

It opened the trading session at $165.13, the shares rose to $165.75 and dropped to $158.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WM points out that the company has recorded -1.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, WM reached to a volume of 3009569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Waste Management Inc. [WM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $174.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Waste Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Waste Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $153, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on WM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management Inc. is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 53.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for WM stock

Waste Management Inc. [WM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, WM shares dropped by -8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Waste Management Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.28, while it was recorded at 163.90 for the last single week of trading, and 158.22 for the last 200 days.

Waste Management Inc. [WM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Management Inc. [WM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.78 and a Gross Margin at +26.89. Waste Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13.

Waste Management Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Waste Management Inc. [WM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management Inc. go to 14.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Waste Management Inc. [WM]

There are presently around $49,774 million, or 83.10% of WM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,967,429, which is approximately 1.851% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,828,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 billion in WM stocks shares; and BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST, currently with $2.97 billion in WM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 744 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM] by around 12,132,986 shares. Additionally, 698 investors decreased positions by around 14,138,994 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 285,983,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,255,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WM stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,493,960 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,243,501 shares during the same period.