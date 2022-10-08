Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Accenture plc [ACN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] price plunged by -1.78 percent to reach at -$4.87. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Accenture Acquires Blackcomb Consultants to Help Insurance Carriers Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Cloud.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Blackcomb Consultants, a leading independent Guidewire partner in North America. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition enhances Accenture’s ability to deliver Guidewire solutions to insurers globally to help them become “cloud-first” businesses. Guidewire’s end-to-end technology platform combines digital, core analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities across the underwriting, billing, claims and customer relationship management functions, helping property and casualty (P&C) insurers reimagine their operations in the cloud.

A sum of 2335463 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. Accenture plc shares reached a high of $275.71 and dropped to a low of $269.20 until finishing in the latest session at $269.47.

The one-year ACN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.95. The average equity rating for ACN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $320.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $380 to $420, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on ACN stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACN shares from 340 to 397.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 7.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 38.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ACN Stock Performance Analysis:

Accenture plc [ACN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, ACN shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 290.98, while it was recorded at 268.06 for the last single week of trading, and 311.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Accenture plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +32.59. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 34.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.96. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accenture plc [ACN] managed to generate an average of $9,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ACN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 11.16%.

Accenture plc [ACN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $127,335 million, or 77.60% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,656,932, which is approximately 1.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,044,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.41 billion in ACN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.0 billion in ACN stock with ownership of nearly -2.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accenture plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 931 institutional holders increased their position in Accenture plc [NYSE:ACN] by around 22,125,865 shares. Additionally, 933 investors decreased positions by around 21,803,294 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 428,609,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,538,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACN stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,307,223 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 2,747,010 shares during the same period.