Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] moved up 0.15: Why It’s Important

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.43 at the close of the session, up 0.15%. The company report on September 15, 2022 that REMINDER – Leading Dry Bulk and Container Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum September 21, 2022 in NYC.

Senior executives from leading publicly listed Dry Bulk and Container shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global commodities and shipping markets. The panels will take place at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

Featuring senior executives from 31 shipping and maritime companies, the Forum is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and The Port Authority of NY & NJ. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and capital providers.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock is now -14.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBLK Stock saw the intraday high of $19.85 and lowest of $19.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.99, which means current price is +15.31% above from all time high which was touched on 05/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, SBLK reached a trading volume of 2360076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $32.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Pareto analysts kept a Hold rating on SBLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBLK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has SBLK stock performed recently?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.16. With this latest performance, SBLK shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.11, while it was recorded at 18.65 for the last single week of trading, and 25.62 for the last 200 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.49 and a Gross Margin at +55.66. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.59.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]

There are presently around $1,046 million, or 56.00% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 26,021,457, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 3,565,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.27 million in SBLK stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $53.6 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly 75.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 9,315,272 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 10,586,303 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 33,954,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,855,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,009,876 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,181,553 shares during the same period.