LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] fell -9.03% so far this year. What now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] plunged by -$0.77 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $81.25 during the day while it closed the day at $80.12. The company report on October 4, 2022 that LyondellBasell Catalyst Production Expansion Adds Life to Infrastructure Projects.

LyondellBasell today announces the start-up of a new catalyst production plant at its Frankfurt, Germany, site. This announcement directly correlates to investments in infrastructure projects, increased demand for polymers by a growing population, particularly in emerging countries and the value of our Hostalen ACP polyethylene (PE) technology. This technology supports the increasing demand in high performance PE resins to produce raw materials for pipes to safely transport water and materials to safely store and protect food items.

“The expansion of our catalyst production capacity in Frankfurt secures the supply of Ziegler Avant Z catalysts for our license technology customers throughout the world,” says LyondellBasell site manager Andrei Gonioukh. “Operating one of the most advanced catalyst production facilities that is using industry-leading production technology, this investment is also a commitment to the catalyst production at the Frankfurt site and the growing market for our products.”.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock has also gained 7.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYB stock has declined by -8.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.83% and lost -9.03% year-on date.

The market cap for LYB stock reached $25.97 billion, with 328.00 million shares outstanding and 254.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, LYB reached a trading volume of 2549362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $93.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on LYB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LYB stock trade performance evaluation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.10. With this latest performance, LYB shares dropped by -1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.30, while it was recorded at 79.12 for the last single week of trading, and 95.48 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to -14.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,513 million, or 72.10% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,076,010, which is approximately 3.967% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,148,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in LYB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.72 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly -23.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 502 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 23,642,735 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 21,908,262 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 185,519,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,070,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,455,007 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,045,878 shares during the same period.