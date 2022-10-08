Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] Is Currently -0.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] closed the trading session at $17.30 on 10/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.07, while the highest price level was $17.44. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. You are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.41 percent and weekly performance of 3.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, LBTYK reached to a volume of 2408537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74.

LBTYK stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares dropped by -15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.58 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.58, while it was recorded at 17.29 for the last single week of trading, and 24.11 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.88 and a Gross Margin at +33.51. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +129.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.18.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,257 million, or 93.55% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 48,419,805, which is approximately -10.286% of the company’s market cap and around 7.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,234,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.95 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $197.39 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly -1.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 7,180,884 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 34,982,087 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 203,912,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,075,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 917,300 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 10,476,218 shares during the same period.