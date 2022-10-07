Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] Revenue clocked in at $79.90 million, down -46.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.26%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Xeris Biopharma Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Upcoming Events.

Achieved record net product revenue of $25.3M – a 15% increase from Q1 ’22, and a 34% increase from same period prior year on a pro forma basis.

Ended Q2 with $111.6M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Over the last 12 months, XERS stock dropped by -33.47%. The one-year Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.83. The average equity rating for XERS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $217.59 million, with 135.53 million shares outstanding and 132.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 726.47K shares, XERS stock reached a trading volume of 3580097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

XERS Stock Performance Analysis:

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, XERS shares dropped by -12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6888, while it was recorded at 1.5800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0731 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -212.66 and a Gross Margin at +72.44. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -247.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.91.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 47.10% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,647,417, which is approximately 46.988% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,006,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.57 million in XERS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.88 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 20.838% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 17,747,828 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 9,751,436 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 32,340,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,839,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,051,304 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,170,396 shares during the same period.