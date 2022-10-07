WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] moved up 64.29: Why It’s Important

WM Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MAPS] gained 64.29% or 1.08 points to close at $2.76 with a heavy trading volume of 7791186 shares. The company report on September 8, 2022 that WM Technology, Inc. Announces Participation at Benzinga Cannabis Capital, and Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conferences.

WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will be participating and taking investor meetings at the following conferences:.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. CT, WM Technology CEO Chris Beals will be a keynote speaker at the Benzinga Cannabis Conference hosted at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL. The presentation is set to be live streamed at: https://youtu.be/SRwAKQmFz0k. WM Technology will also be taking investor meetings throughout the duration of the conference from September 13 – 14, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.68, the shares rose to $2.81 and dropped to $1.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAPS points out that the company has recorded -61.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -73.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, MAPS reached to a volume of 7791186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAPS shares is $5.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for WM Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $8 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for WM Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WM Technology Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for MAPS stock

WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.31. With this latest performance, MAPS shares gained by 12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5800, while it was recorded at 1.9100 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7000 for the last 200 days.

WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.13 and a Gross Margin at +93.60. WM Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.49.

WM Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]

There are presently around $129 million, or 58.40% of MAPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,650,205, which is approximately 41.875% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,778,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.95 million in MAPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.08 million in MAPS stock with ownership of nearly 457.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WM Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in WM Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MAPS] by around 13,362,348 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,386,089 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 30,099,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,848,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAPS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,836,830 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,488,157 shares during the same period.