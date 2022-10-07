WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] fell -77.23% so far this year. What now?

WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ: WKEY] gained 7.83% or 0.13 points to close at $1.79 with a heavy trading volume of 5814636 shares. The company report on October 6, 2022 that WISeKey Announces 9-Month 2022 Preliminary Results; Reports Revenue of $20.5 Million, a 69% Increase from the 9-Month 2021 Period.

Q3 2022 Revenue of $7.9 Million Increased by 44% as Compared to Q3 2021.

It opened the trading session at $1.94, the shares rose to $2.27 and dropped to $1.615, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WKEY points out that the company has recorded -62.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 33.33K shares, WKEY reached to a volume of 5814636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for WISeKey International Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WISeKey International Holding AG is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for WKEY stock

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.33. With this latest performance, WKEY shares dropped by -23.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.35 for WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2551, while it was recorded at 1.6500 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1818 for the last 200 days.

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.73 and a Gross Margin at +37.72. WISeKey International Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.38.

Return on Total Capital for WKEY is now -57.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.38. Additionally, WKEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] managed to generate an average of -$136,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.WISeKey International Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]

Positions in WISeKey International Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ:WKEY] by around 62,175 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 29,826 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 73,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKEY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,024 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 21,950 shares during the same period.