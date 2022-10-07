why The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.58

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] jumped around 0.48 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.77 at the close of the session, up 2.62%. The company report on October 5, 2022 that The AZEK® Company Receives CohnReznick 2022 Gamechangers in ESG Award.

The inaugural award celebrates leadership in driving positive change through strong ESG strategies and programs.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim and StruXure™ pergolas, is proud to announce it has been named a winner of the inaugural CohnReznick 2022 Gamechangers in ESG award. This award celebrates U.S.-based businesses that are driving positive change for their people, clients and communities through ESG.

The AZEK Company Inc. stock is now -59.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AZEK Stock saw the intraday high of $19.22 and lowest of $18.165 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.56, which means current price is +20.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, AZEK reached a trading volume of 3066048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $25.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $22, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on AZEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has AZEK stock performed recently?

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.73. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.62 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.10, while it was recorded at 17.94 for the last single week of trading, and 24.37 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

There are presently around $2,866 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,096,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 19,095,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.43 million in AZEK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $190.27 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly 2.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 26,774,808 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 26,248,172 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 99,671,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,694,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,925,047 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 7,444,565 shares during the same period.