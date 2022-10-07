why Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.25

Leafly Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LFLY] jumped around 0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.81 at the close of the session, up 19.81%. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Leafly Unveils Its Most Prominent and Groundbreaking Ad Products To Date.

New Marquee Ads offer can’t-miss, first-impressions across Leafly and the Strain Page Feature Ad highlights retailers on Leafly’s world-famous strain pages.

Today, Leafly (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, unveiled three new additions to its suite of advertising products, Leafly Ads. Each new ad placement provides unique ways for retailers to reach the millions of consumers visiting Leafly each year. The Homepage Marquee and Strain List Marquee ad placements are Leafly’s biggest and boldest ad placements to-date, providing retailers maximum visibility on the company’s coveted homepage. And with its new Strain Page Feature ad, Leafly will use new technology and features to inject its first-party strain data into its retailer ad products to connect retailers with active shoppers via effects-based product matching for the first time. The introduction of these new ad placements also comes with updated creative templates and new customizable features, providing advertisers with flexibility, ease, and more creative control.

Leafly Holdings Inc. stock is now -91.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LFLY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.85 and lowest of $0.645 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.58, which means current price is +26.00% above from all time high which was touched on 03/24/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 635.50K shares, LFLY reached a trading volume of 4008989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFLY shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Leafly Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Leafly Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leafly Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 81.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

How has LFLY stock performed recently?

Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.69. With this latest performance, LFLY shares dropped by -45.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.01 for Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9437, while it was recorded at 0.7124 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4618 for the last 200 days.

Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Leafly Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]

There are presently around $6 million, or 18.30% of LFLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFLY stocks are: TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. with ownership of 1,200,000, which is approximately -50% of the company’s market cap and around 22.20% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 729,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in LFLY stocks shares; and METEORA CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.56 million in LFLY stock with ownership of nearly -46.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leafly Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Leafly Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LFLY] by around 1,521,545 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,161,003 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,131,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,814,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFLY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,172,701 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 21,667 shares during the same period.