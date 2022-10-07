why DexCom Inc. [DXCM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $99.79

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] jumped around 4.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $95.21 at the close of the session, up 4.53%. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Dexcom G7 Launches in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Hong Kong – Initiating Global Rollout of World’s Most Powerful Continuous Glucose Monitoring System.

People with diabetes in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Hong Kong can get started with Dexcom G7 now.

The new CGM system is also expected to launch in New Zealand and South Africa in the weeks ahead, with additional markets planned soon after.

DexCom Inc. stock is now -29.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DXCM Stock saw the intraday high of $95.31 and lowest of $90.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 164.86, which means current price is +42.33% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 4166308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DexCom Inc. [DXCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $99.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for DexCom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $535, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DXCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 176.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

How has DXCM stock performed recently?

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.97. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.09 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.76, while it was recorded at 88.56 for the last single week of trading, and 96.64 for the last 200 days.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +68.63. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35.

DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 31.40%.

Insider trade positions for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

There are presently around $38,095 million, or 96.50% of DXCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,170,869, which is approximately 2.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 35,201,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.18 billion in DXCM stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DexCom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM] by around 54,843,761 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 30,405,231 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 314,871,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,120,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXCM stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,112,840 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 4,831,020 shares during the same period.