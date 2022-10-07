why Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.25

Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CYTK] gained 2.05% on the last trading session, reaching $50.39 price per share at the time. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Cytokinetics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that on September 30, 2022 it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 99,000 shares of common stock to 10 new employees, whose employment commenced in September 2022, as a material inducement to their employment.

The stock options that were granted are subject to an exercise price of $48.45 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on September 30, 2022, and will vest over 4 years, with 1/4th of the shares underlying the employee’s option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the remaining shares thereafter vesting monthly at a rate of 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option over the subsequent 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service with the Company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan and the stock option agreement pursuant to which the option was granted.

Cytokinetics Incorporated represents 94.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.79 billion with the latest information. CYTK stock price has been found in the range of $48.62 to $52.4013.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, CYTK reached a trading volume of 3283549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTK shares is $65.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cytokinetics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cytokinetics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CYTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytokinetics Incorporated is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.16.

Trading performance analysis for CYTK stock

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, CYTK shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.37 for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.51, while it was recorded at 49.89 for the last single week of trading, and 41.69 for the last 200 days.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -264.54 and a Gross Margin at +86.32. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -305.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.32.

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cytokinetics Incorporated go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]

There are presently around $5,325 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,413,296, which is approximately 2.669% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,803,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $645.19 million in CYTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $451.5 million in CYTK stock with ownership of nearly 2.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cytokinetics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CYTK] by around 18,008,537 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 7,424,428 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 80,237,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,670,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTK stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,229,557 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 499,399 shares during the same period.