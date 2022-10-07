Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] fell -1.14% so far this year. What now?

Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE: WCN] loss -5.00% on the last trading session, reaching $134.72 price per share at the time. The company report on October 3, 2022 that WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCES DATES FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND UPCOMING MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION.

– Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) (“Waste Connections” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the close of the stock market on November 2, 2022. The Company will be hosting an investor conference call related to this release on November 3rd at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting “News & Events” from the website menu. Alternatively, beginning this quarter, conference call participants can preregister by clicking here. Registered participants will receive dial-in instructions and a personalized code for entry to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 10, 2022, by calling 877-344-7529 (within North America) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering Passcode #5667024.

Waste Connections Inc. represents 257.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.37 billion with the latest information. WCN stock price has been found in the range of $130.78 to $141.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 895.02K shares, WCN reached a trading volume of 5886093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCN shares is $204.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Waste Connections Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Waste Connections Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on WCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Connections Inc. is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for WCN in the course of the last twelve months was 47.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for WCN stock

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, WCN shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.83 for Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.55, while it was recorded at 138.47 for the last single week of trading, and 131.68 for the last 200 days.

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.49 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. Waste Connections Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22.

Waste Connections Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Connections Inc. go to 13.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]

There are presently around $29,539 million, or 70.30% of WCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,728,365, which is approximately 0.731% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,263,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in WCN stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.35 billion in WCN stock with ownership of nearly 2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Connections Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE:WCN] by around 15,158,908 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 12,150,322 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 191,949,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,258,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WCN stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,987,296 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,488,086 shares during the same period.