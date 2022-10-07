Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] slipped around -1.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $44.91 at the close of the session, down -3.02%.

Hormel Foods Corporation stock is now -7.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HRL Stock saw the intraday high of $46.20 and lowest of $44.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.11, which means current price is +1.58% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, HRL reached a trading volume of 2328119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $46.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on HRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 49.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has HRL stock performed recently?

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.78 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.30, while it was recorded at 45.95 for the last single week of trading, and 48.96 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 8.75%.

Insider trade positions for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

There are presently around $9,846 million, or 41.40% of HRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,303,804, which is approximately 2.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,221,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in HRL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in HRL stock with ownership of nearly -2.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hormel Foods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL] by around 11,926,511 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 13,717,282 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 193,592,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,236,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRL stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,963,759 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,365,380 shares during the same period.