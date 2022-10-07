Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] Revenue clocked in at $298.30 million, down -62.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] gained 14.42% or 0.3 points to close at $2.38 with a heavy trading volume of 2628059 shares. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Village Farms International to Participate in the A.G.P. Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference: Will Take Part in Livestreamed Panel Discussion on Potential of Germany Adult-Use Market on October 4 at 2 p.m. ET.

Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced the Company will participate in the A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference. As part of the conference, Orville Bovenschen, Vice President European Business Development/Operations, will participate on a panel entitled Potential of Germany Adult-use Market & How to Capitalize on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of panel discussion will be available to the public on Village Farms’ website (www.villagefarms.com) in the Investors section under the Presentations & Events tab. The webcast presentation will be archived and available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

It opened the trading session at $2.07, the shares rose to $2.54 and dropped to $2.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VFF points out that the company has recorded -53.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 696.17K shares, VFF reached to a volume of 2628059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFF shares is $6.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Village Farms International Inc. stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VFF shares from 11.50 to 12.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.61. With this latest performance, VFF shares dropped by -5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.57, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +95.15 and a Gross Margin at +16.86. Village Farms International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.97.

Village Farms International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]

There are presently around $36 million, or 19.00% of VFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 4,845,831, which is approximately 20.416% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 2,908,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.92 million in VFF stocks shares; and MERLIN CAPITAL LLC, currently with $1.63 million in VFF stock with ownership of nearly 12.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Village Farms International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ:VFF] by around 1,925,488 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,865,950 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 8,469,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,260,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFF stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 646,044 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,535,817 shares during the same period.