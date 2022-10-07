UBS Group AG [UBS] Stock trading around $14.76 per share: What’s Next?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.61%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes.

PYPE: linked to the NYSE® Pickens Core Midstream Index.

MLPB: linked to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index, Series B.

Over the last 12 months, UBS stock dropped by -7.18%. The one-year UBS Group AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.47. The average equity rating for UBS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.78 billion, with 3.30 billion shares outstanding and 3.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, UBS stock reached a trading volume of 4587216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 181.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.06.

UBS Stock Performance Analysis:

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.98, while it was recorded at 15.04 for the last single week of trading, and 17.44 for the last 200 days.

UBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 11.50%.

UBS Group AG [UBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,385 million, or 57.22% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 164,210,045, which is approximately 5.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 153,036,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in UBS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.02 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly -4.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 50,047,898 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 97,101,602 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 1,166,164,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,313,314,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,049,126 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 24,712,804 shares during the same period.