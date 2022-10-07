The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] moved up 3.60: Why It’s Important

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [NYSE: SMG] closed the trading session at $45.19 on 10/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.50, while the highest price level was $46.01. The company report on August 31, 2022 that ScottsMiracle-Gro Names Board Member and Former Chief Financial Officer David Evans Interim CFO.

Updates Fiscal 2022 Free Cash Flow Outlook; Reaffirms Full-year Earnings Guidance.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, announced today that David Evans has been named chief financial officer on an interim basis replacing Cory Miller, who has departed the Company. The Company has engaged a leading executive search firm to assist in identifying a permanent CFO with a focus on external candidates.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.93 percent and weekly performance of 2.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 652.40K shares, SMG reached to a volume of 2586772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMG shares is $84.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $115 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $95, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on SMG stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SMG shares from 185 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

SMG stock trade performance evaluation

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, SMG shares dropped by -21.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.77 for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.81, while it was recorded at 44.24 for the last single week of trading, and 104.24 for the last 200 days.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.09 and a Gross Margin at +29.60. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.49.

Return on Total Capital for SMG is now 24.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.44. Additionally, SMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company go to 4.00%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,690 million, or 68.30% of SMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMG stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,051,253, which is approximately -1.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,205,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.06 million in SMG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $158.5 million in SMG stock with ownership of nearly -1.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [NYSE:SMG] by around 3,636,449 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 2,852,065 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 30,909,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,397,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMG stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 860,956 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,419,479 shares during the same period.