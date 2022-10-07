TAL Education Group [TAL] moved up 0.19: Why It’s Important

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.87%. The company report on September 6, 2022 that TAL Education Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on September 16, 2022.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at 4/F Heying Center, Xiaoying West Street, Haidian District, Beijing, China, on September 16, 2022 at 10:00AM (Beijing time).

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management.

Over the last 12 months, TAL stock rose by 13.70%. The one-year TAL Education Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.95. The average equity rating for TAL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.26 billion, with 645.25 million shares outstanding and 500.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, TAL stock reached a trading volume of 3189515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $5.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $4.40, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on TAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63.

TAL Stock Performance Analysis:

TAL Education Group [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.87. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TAL Education Group Fundamentals:

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

TAL Education Group [TAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,582 million, or 62.60% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 49,434,809, which is approximately 17.118% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,717,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.81 million in TAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $107.07 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 3.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 45,154,456 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 33,582,181 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 223,767,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,503,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,852,997 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 8,022,262 shares during the same period.