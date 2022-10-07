ROTH Capital slashes price target on VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] – find out why.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE: EGY] closed the trading session at $5.78 on 10/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.55, while the highest price level was $5.8196. The company report on October 3, 2022 that TransGlobe Provides an Updated Transaction Timetable for the Special Meeting of TransGlobe Shareholders to Consider the Business Combination with VAALCO Energy.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – October 3, 2022) – TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM: TGL) (TSX: TGL) (NASDAQ: TGA) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) provides an updated transaction timetable to correspond with the postponed special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the holders (the “TransGlobe Shareholders”) of TransGlobe common shares (“TransGlobe Shares”) to consider the special resolution (the “Arrangement Resolution”) to approve the proposed plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) to implement the business combination with VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) (LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO”) (the “Transaction”) rescheduled to 9:00 a.m. MT Friday October 7, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 80.06 percent and weekly performance of 32.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, EGY reached to a volume of 2498813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for VAALCO Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on EGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EGY stock trade performance evaluation

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.57. With this latest performance, EGY shares gained by 30.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.04 for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $204 million, or 60.90% of EGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4,121,516, which is approximately 2032.363% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,840,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.2 million in EGY stocks shares; and WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $17.59 million in EGY stock with ownership of nearly -2.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE:EGY] by around 14,156,730 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,273,222 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,790,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,220,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGY stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,562,819 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,698,416 shares during the same period.