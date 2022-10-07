Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] Stock trading around $0.29 per share: What’s Next?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: REVB] price surged by 14.44 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Revelation Biosciences Inc. and Vanderbilt University Enter Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Vanderbilt University, Nashville TN, USA (Vanderbilt) to develop and commercialize phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD), for treating or preventing infections.

The license covers potential applications such as prevention or reduction of acquired infections including those resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance. According to the most recent data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 687,000 cases of acquired infection in acute care settings resulted in approximately 72,000 deaths. Preclinical studies have shown that treatment with PHAD significantly reduces the duration and severity of infection by augmenting the innate immune response, a form of trained immunity. The license grants Revelation the use of issued US patent 11,389,465.

A sum of 7383216 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.22M shares. Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.3613 and dropped to a low of $0.2702 until finishing in the latest session at $0.29.

The one-year REVB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.2. The average equity rating for REVB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REVB shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

REVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22. With this latest performance, REVB shares dropped by -26.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4053, while it was recorded at 0.2593 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8112 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revelation Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.48.

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 22.70% of REVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVB stocks are: MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 817,562, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.64% of the total institutional ownership; CITIGROUP INC, holding 258,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in REVB stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $35000.0 in REVB stock with ownership of nearly 204.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revelation Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:REVB] by around 341,941 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 144,771 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 772,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,259,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVB stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 131,942 shares during the same period.