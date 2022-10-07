Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $9

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.69%. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Redwood Trust Names New Chief Investment Officer and Announces Transition of CoreVest Leadership Team.

Fred Matera Named Chief Investment Officer.

Planned CoreVest Leadership Transition to be Completed on Third Anniversary of Acquisition.

Over the last 12 months, RWT stock dropped by -55.34%. The one-year Redwood Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.81. The average equity rating for RWT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $682.93 million, with 119.66 million shares outstanding and 115.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, RWT stock reached a trading volume of 2693783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWT shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Redwood Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Redwood Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RWT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwood Trust Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

RWT Stock Performance Analysis:

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, RWT shares dropped by -17.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.94 for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.48, while it was recorded at 5.94 for the last single week of trading, and 9.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Redwood Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] shares currently have an operating margin of +114.45 and a Gross Margin at +95.22. Redwood Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.47.

RWT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redwood Trust Inc. go to 29.74%.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $500 million, or 74.80% of RWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RWT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,869,574, which is approximately 2.224% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,868,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.92 million in RWT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.25 million in RWT stock with ownership of nearly 3.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT] by around 9,600,488 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 9,425,144 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 65,705,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,731,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RWT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,941,794 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,421,386 shares during the same period.