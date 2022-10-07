Ready Capital Corporation [RC] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $15.50

Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE: RC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.62%. The company report on September 29, 2022 that READY CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM.

Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today announced the Board of Directors authorized an increase in the size of the Company’s existing stock repurchase program by an additional $25.0 million, bringing the total amount authorized under the program to $50.0 million. Repurchases under the stock repurchase program may be made at management’s discretion from time to time on the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, in each case subject to compliance with all Securities and Exchange Commission rules and other legal requirements and may be made in part under one or more Rule 10b5-1 plans, which permit stock repurchases at times when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so. The timing and amount of any repurchase transactions will be determined by the Company’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions, share price, legal requirements, and other factors.

Over the last 12 months, RC stock dropped by -30.61%. The one-year Ready Capital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.97. The average equity rating for RC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 114.36 million shares outstanding and 113.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, RC stock reached a trading volume of 2350067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ready Capital Corporation [RC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RC shares is $15.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ready Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Ready Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on RC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ready Capital Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

RC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ready Capital Corporation [RC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, RC shares dropped by -21.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.14 for Ready Capital Corporation [RC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.85, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 14.00 for the last 200 days.

RC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ready Capital Corporation go to 14.21%.

Ready Capital Corporation [RC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $532 million, or 58.40% of RC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,327,151, which is approximately 3.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,434,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.44 million in RC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $27.3 million in RC stock with ownership of nearly 8.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE:RC] by around 17,872,784 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 3,062,188 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 31,188,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,123,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,527,388 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,543 shares during the same period.