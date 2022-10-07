Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] Is Currently -0.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] loss -0.33% or -0.04 points to close at $11.91 with a heavy trading volume of 2383152 shares. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Plains Midstream Canada Pursuing Fort Saskatchewan Facility Expansion.

Plains Midstream Canada, a subsidiary of Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (“Plains”), announced today it is exploring the expansion of its Fort Saskatchewan facility with strategic partners. The expansion would leverage existing infrastructure and add 50,000 barrels per day of C3+ fractionation capacity, while maintaining the flexibility to deliver a propane/butane mix to Plains’ fractionation facility in Sarnia, Ont.

“With our integrated asset base, we are well positioned to provide competitive and capital-efficient solutions that align with customer needs and our long-term strategy,” says Michelle Podavin, Senior Vice President, NGL Commercial Assets, Plains Midstream Canada. “Plains is excited to develop this expansion project to meet the growing needs of our customers for reliable, responsibly produced energy across North America.”.

It opened the trading session at $11.87, the shares rose to $12.055 and dropped to $11.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAGP points out that the company has recorded 1.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, PAGP reached to a volume of 2383152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $14.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PAGP stock. On May 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PAGP shares from 13 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PAGP stock

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.17. With this latest performance, PAGP shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.82, while it was recorded at 11.60 for the last single week of trading, and 11.43 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.88 and a Gross Margin at +5.54. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $1,894 million, or 84.30% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 14,237,133, which is approximately -5.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 12,243,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.82 million in PAGP stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $132.13 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly -2.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 14,103,546 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 21,409,229 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 123,496,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,008,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,333,758 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,224,445 shares during the same period.