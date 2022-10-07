NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] Is Currently -1.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] loss -1.93% or 0.0 points to close at $0.11 with a heavy trading volume of 4570460 shares. The company report on September 23, 2022 that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference.

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing high-quality, scientifically formulated eyecare and skincare products, announces that management will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 29 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the Sofitel Hotel New York. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the company website.

It opened the trading session at $0.11, the shares rose to $0.11 and dropped to $0.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NBY points out that the company has recorded -63.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 944.97K shares, NBY reached to a volume of 4570460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBY shares is $2.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for NBY stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, NBY shares dropped by -48.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.18 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2051, while it was recorded at 0.1090 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2596 for the last 200 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -105.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.03. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.13.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.20% of NBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 591,588, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 409,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in NBY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $20000.0 in NBY stock with ownership of nearly 28.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NBY] by around 312,294 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 187,537 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,216,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,716,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,130 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 34,856 shares during the same period.