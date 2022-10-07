Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] Is Currently 38.30 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MOTS] closed the trading session at $2.60 on 10/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.26, while the highest price level was $3.18. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Motus GI Granted a U.S. Patent for Prepless Colonoscopy Methods Embodied by the Pure-Vu® System.

Patent provides additional intellectual property protection for methods to enable high-quality colonoscopy with no or minimal prep.

Company believes reducing the burden associated with pre-procedural bowel prep may ensure greater compliance to colorectal cancer screening guidelines, particularly in the large outpatient market segment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.16 percent and weekly performance of 1.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 567.20K shares, MOTS reached to a volume of 33931914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOTS shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, MOTS shares dropped by -18.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.06 for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3300, while it was recorded at 2.2600 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8400 for the last 200 days.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4584.14 and a Gross Margin at -238.87. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4867.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.90.

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of MOTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOTS stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 90,027, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in MOTS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $49000.0 in MOTS stock with ownership of nearly 10.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motus GI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MOTS] by around 21,368 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 10,557 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 149,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOTS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,558 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3 shares during the same period.