MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] Revenue clocked in at $224.00 million, down -57.73% YTD: What’s Next?

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] price plunged by -3.38 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on October 4, 2022 that MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Live Audio Webcast of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) plans to host a live audio webcast of its investor conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results, which are scheduled to be announced earlier that day.

The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public over the internet at http://www.mfafinancial.com by clicking on the “Webcasts & Presentations” link on MFA’s home page. To listen to the conference call over the internet, please go to the MFA website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. Earnings presentation materials will be posted on the MFA website prior to the conference call and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

A sum of 2629183 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. MFA Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $8.10 and dropped to a low of $7.5601 until finishing in the latest session at $7.71.

The one-year MFA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.27. The average equity rating for MFA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $14.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.12.

MFA Stock Performance Analysis:

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.51. With this latest performance, MFA shares dropped by -27.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.41 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 7.96 for the last single week of trading, and 14.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MFA Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.32 and a Gross Margin at +92.33. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $492 million, or 65.00% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,639,539, which is approximately 0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,819,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.71 million in MFA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $66.55 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly -3.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 8,676,718 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 15,765,086 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 39,358,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,799,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,937,121 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,882,991 shares during the same period.