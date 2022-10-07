Market cap of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] reaches 36.69M – now what?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] price surged by 25.00 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on October 5, 2022 that ToughBuilt Industries Secures New Distributor Agreements with Four Major Retailers in Germany.

Today, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW) announced it has entered into four major retailers in Germany, representing tens of thousands of new end users across Europe, which accounted for a 35% share of the global hand tools market in 2022.1 A wide range of ToughBuilt SKUs will now be sold in stores and online by these new retailers:.

Friedrich Delker GmbH & Co. KG (“Delker”). Delker is one of the largest privately owned hardware suppliers in Germany. With three general headquarters across Germany and Poland and a strong e-commerce presence, Delker is a professional wholesale group selling power tools, warehouse and factory equipment, machine tools, and occupational safety products from globally recognized brands. .

A sum of 5222705 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.19M shares. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $3.06 and dropped to a low of $2.32 until finishing in the latest session at $2.90.

The one-year TBLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.67. The average equity rating for TBLT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

TBLT Stock Performance Analysis:

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.76. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 18.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.12 and a Gross Margin at +27.30. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.51.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 79,826, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.08% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 61,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in TBLT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.11 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 30.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 316,961 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 109,799 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 74,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,775 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 109,794 shares during the same period.