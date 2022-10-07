Market cap of The Home Depot Inc. [HD] reaches 299.85B – now what?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] closed the trading session at $290.39 on 10/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $287.775, while the highest price level was $292.97. The company report on October 6, 2022 that The Home Depot Wins 2022 WaterSense Retail Partner of the Year.

The Home Depot has earned the 2022 WaterSense Retail Partner of the Year award for making a wide range of WaterSense-labeled products available to customers. In 2021, 100% of the toilets, bathroom faucets and showerheads sold in 1,992 Home Depot stores were WaterSense-labeled models. This helped the company save an estimated 250 billion gallons of water.

WaterSense is a voluntary partnership program sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Products with the WaterSense label meet EPA specifications for water efficiency and performance, making it easier to find toilets, faucets and sprinkler systems that conserve water in and around your home.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.03 percent and weekly performance of 4.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, HD reached to a volume of 2639893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $353.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $340 to $320. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $340, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on HD stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 420 to 400.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 7.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1262.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 86.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 295.49, while it was recorded at 285.89 for the last single week of trading, and 315.43 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 15.70%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $208,282 million, or 71.30% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,428,756, which is approximately 0.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,711,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.82 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.33 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 0.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,557 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 26,357,202 shares. Additionally, 1,411 investors decreased positions by around 25,793,464 shares, while 342 investors held positions by with 665,099,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 717,250,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,163,415 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 2,349,969 shares during the same period.