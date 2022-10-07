Market cap of Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] reaches 631.42M – now what?

Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ: NUTX] loss -26.25% on the last trading session, reaching $0.90 price per share at the time. The company report on September 26, 2022 that TWO NUTEX HEALTH HOSPITALS WIN NOTABLE REGIONAL AWARDS.

Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, healthcare management and operations company comprised of 21 micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that two of its micro hospitals, Alexandria Emergency Hospital and Tucson ER & Hospital, have won regional awards.

Alexandria Emergency Hospital won “Best Medium Size Business” for The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Nutex Health Inc. represents 646.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $631.42 million with the latest information. NUTX stock price has been found in the range of $0.8802 to $1.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, NUTX reached a trading volume of 3448249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutex Health Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for NUTX stock

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.46. With this latest performance, NUTX shares dropped by -71.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.19 for Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7144, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8625 for the last 200 days.

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.98 and a Gross Margin at +18.46. Nutex Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.83.

Nutex Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]

There are presently around $7 million, or 1.10% of NUTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,662,276, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 89.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 1,003,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.9 million in NUTX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.7 million in NUTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ:NUTX] by around 7,012,792 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 296,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,309,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUTX stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,012,792 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.