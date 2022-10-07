Market cap of Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] reaches 46.82M – now what?

Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ: JWEL] traded at a low on 10/06/22, posting a -45.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.53. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Jowell Global Ltd. Announces First Half 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

— First Half Revenue of $100.4 million, up 47.5% year-over-year —- First Half GMV of $145.5 million, up 61.8% year-over-year –.

Jowell Global Ltd. (“Jowell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12245349 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jowell Global Ltd. stands at 33.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.79%.

The market cap for JWEL stock reached $46.82 million, with 26.41 million shares outstanding and 25.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 284.20K shares, JWEL reached a trading volume of 12245349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jowell Global Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has JWEL stock performed recently?

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.04. With this latest performance, JWEL shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.09 and a Gross Margin at +6.82. Jowell Global Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.80.

Jowell Global Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of JWEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWEL stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,601, which is approximately 11.618% of the company’s market cap and around 17.61% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in JWEL stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $16000.0 in JWEL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ:JWEL] by around 12,485 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 4,261 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 26,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWEL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,757 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,003 shares during the same period.