Market cap of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] reaches 11.14M – now what?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.21 during the day while it closed the day at $0.18. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Guardion Health Sciences Announces Clinical Results Indicating that Viactiv® Omega Boost™ Gel Bites Increase Omega-3 Levels in Just 4 weeks.

New Viactiv Omega Boost™ Gel Bites Clinically Proven to Increase Omega-3 Levels by 51% in Just 4 Weeks.

First-Ever Clinically Proven Gel Bites, with a Tasty Fruit Flavor and No Fish Burps, are a Proven Alternative to Swallowing Large Fish Oil Pills.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock has also gained 31.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GHSI stock has inclined by 13.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.93% and lost -72.06% year-on date.

The market cap for GHSI stock reached $11.14 million, with 61.55 million shares outstanding and 60.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 21092737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

GHSI stock trade performance evaluation

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.49. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1522, while it was recorded at 0.1466 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2617 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -144.94 and a Gross Margin at +41.74. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.52.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.30% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,574,750, which is approximately -29.264% of the company’s market cap and around 1.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,076,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in GHSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $91000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly -10.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 693,625 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 901,316 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,907,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,502,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 658,277 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 151,539 shares during the same period.