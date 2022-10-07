Market cap of Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] reaches 1.13B – now what?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] price plunged by -4.26 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Equinox Gold Announces Commercial Production at the Santa Luz Gold Mine.

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that commercial production has been achieved at the Company’s Santa Luz Gold Mine in Brazil effective October 1, 2022.

The Santa Luz mill is operating at approximately 90% of design capacity of 7,400 tonnes per day, with recoveries consistently above 70% and ranging up to 85%. Approximately 23,000 ounces of gold have been produced to September 30, 2022, and gold production is expected to continue to increase through the fourth quarter of 2022.

A sum of 2976108 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.18M shares. Equinox Gold Corp. shares reached a high of $3.86 and dropped to a low of $3.67 until finishing in the latest session at $3.82.

The one-year EQX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.41. The average equity rating for EQX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

EQX Stock Performance Analysis:

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.91. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equinox Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.20 and a Gross Margin at +19.69. Equinox Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.53.

Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $358 million, or 45.60% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 32,638,152, which is approximately -1.997% of the company’s market cap and around 8.01% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,433,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.22 million in EQX stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $23.14 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly 3.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinox Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 5,444,817 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 8,198,459 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 80,004,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,647,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 222,789 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,895,149 shares during the same period.