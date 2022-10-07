Market cap of Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] reaches 30.51M – now what?

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APLT] loss -33.47% on the last trading session, reaching $0.63 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Applied Therapeutics Announces Positive Data Trend in AT-007 ACTION-Galactosemia Kids Pediatric Trial; Trial Will Continue to 18 Months in Blinded Format.

• The study did not yet reach statistical significance at 12 months of treatment; however, AT-007 (gavorostat) demonstrated a trend in clinical benefit vs. placebo• Applied Therapeutics plans to meet with the EMA to discuss potential submission of the current data package for conditional approval in the EU• Trial will continue to 18 months in blinded format.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced that the ACTION-Galactosemia Kids Phase 3 trial has demonstrated a trend in clinical benefit favoring AT-007 vs. placebo. The study is designed to evaluate the impact of AT-007 vs. placebo on clinical outcomes in children with Classic Galactosemia, with a review of safety and efficacy every 6 months by a firewalled Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) until the study reaches statistical significance. Review of the data at 12 months of treatment by the DMC indicated that while the study primary endpoint has not yet reached statistical significance, a trend exists favoring AT-007 vs. placebo. The clinical benefit at this early time point was most pronounced in patients with significant deficits in clinical performance at baseline. Safety data demonstrated that AT-007 continues to be safe and well tolerated. The study will proceed in blinded format to the next review at 18 months of treatment. In the meantime, the Company will meet with the EMA to discuss potential submission of an MAA based on existing data for conditional approval.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. represents 48.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.51 million with the latest information. APLT stock price has been found in the range of $0.63 to $0.825.

If compared to the average trading volume of 241.95K shares, APLT reached a trading volume of 2591969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLT shares is $11.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $16 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on APLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for APLT stock

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.34. With this latest performance, APLT shares dropped by -54.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.99 for Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2484, while it was recorded at 0.8884 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1151 for the last 200 days.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.63.

Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]

There are presently around $17 million, or 65.60% of APLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLT stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 4,775,484, which is approximately 199.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., holding 4,357,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 million in APLT stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2.69 million in APLT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APLT] by around 16,991,750 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,554,727 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,224,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,770,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,856,364 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 544,080 shares during the same period.