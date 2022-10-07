Market Analysts see Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] loss -5.09% or -0.37 points to close at $6.90 with a heavy trading volume of 2735387 shares. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call.

Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results prior to the opening of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on November 3, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

The conference call will be webcast live on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Investor Relations website or by clicking here.

It opened the trading session at $7.28, the shares rose to $7.30 and dropped to $6.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UNIT points out that the company has recorded -49.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, UNIT reached to a volume of 2735387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $12.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Uniti Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Uniti Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on UNIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, UNIT shares dropped by -25.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.29 for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.04, while it was recorded at 7.21 for the last single week of trading, and 11.17 for the last 200 days.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.34 and a Gross Margin at +60.22. Uniti Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.14.

Uniti Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc. go to 34.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]

There are presently around $1,398 million, or 87.20% of UNIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,757,194, which is approximately -1.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,696,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.1 million in UNIT stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $141.28 million in UNIT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uniti Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UNIT] by around 13,405,808 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 10,879,468 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 178,331,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,616,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNIT stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,921,413 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,469,130 shares during the same period.