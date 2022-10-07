Market Analysts see Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gaining to $207. Time to buy?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] price plunged by -0.51 percent to reach at -$0.9. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks Achieves Top Ranking on Newsweek’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022.

Recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction for the second consecutive year.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today proudly announced it has been named a Newsweek 100 Most Loved Workplace® for 2022. Leading with flexibility, two-way trust and appreciation, the company is recognized for its positive employee sentiment and satisfaction.

A sum of 2378481 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.08M shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $179.00 and dropped to a low of $174.45 until finishing in the latest session at $174.75.

The one-year PANW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.64. The average equity rating for PANW stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $217.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PANW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 5.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 29.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PANW Stock Performance Analysis:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.00, while it was recorded at 171.54 for the last single week of trading, and 176.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palo Alto Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PANW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 25.98%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,557 million, or 89.60% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,038,383, which is approximately 1.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,366,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.52 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly -5.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 650 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 25,654,009 shares. Additionally, 595 investors decreased positions by around 24,771,324 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 210,272,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,698,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,297,016 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 1,602,123 shares during the same period.